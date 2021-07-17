Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $548,000 in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Legato Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

