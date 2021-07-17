Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 233,070 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 116.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,070 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,506 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $852,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 93.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 951,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 460,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

NGAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

