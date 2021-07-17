Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $828,000 Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

TRIN opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

