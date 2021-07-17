Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $1.08 Million Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 1,010.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

