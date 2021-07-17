Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $1.56 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,548,000 after purchasing an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $902,471.68. 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

