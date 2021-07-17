MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $393,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,988 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

