Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $233.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.56. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

