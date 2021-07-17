Wealth Alliance Sells 104 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

