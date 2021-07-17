Brokerages Set Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $412.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.