Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. AF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

