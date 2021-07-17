Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 350,000 Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.82% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,822,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

