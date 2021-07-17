Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,563,951 shares of company stock worth $809,095,274. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

