Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLOW. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 89,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.