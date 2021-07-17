Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNGF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of ARNGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.45. 146,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,118. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.