i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $997.60 million, a P/E ratio of -147.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

