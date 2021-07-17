Kayak Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 236,900 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Velodyne Lidar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $329,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,713,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,266 shares of company stock worth $56,186,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

