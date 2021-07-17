Kidder Stephen W Sells 775 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

