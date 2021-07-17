DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Position Trimmed by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP trimmed its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,880,279 shares during the quarter. DURECT accounts for approximately 4.7% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned 5.65% of DURECT worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DURECT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 459,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,104. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.00 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

