1,740,136 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,740,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,000. Paysafe makes up approximately 1.4% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned about 0.95% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ PSFE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,442,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

