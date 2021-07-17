Holocene Advisors LP Has $172 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,245 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.1% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Ulta Beauty worth $172,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.12. The stock had a trading volume of 586,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,129. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

