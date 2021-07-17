Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.07. Chevron posted earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $7.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

CVX stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

