Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and $149,760.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0914 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

