MHR Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCICU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

