Man Group plc Has $72.12 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1,155.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $72,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

SLF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 617,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.