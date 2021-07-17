First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

