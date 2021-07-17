Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

