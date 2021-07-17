Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,131,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

