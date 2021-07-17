Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00.
Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,131,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
