Man Group plc Has $116.31 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,899,277 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 190,382 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $116,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $68.18. 4,279,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

