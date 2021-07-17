MSD Partners L.P. Has $10.52 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2,842.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,028 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises about 0.7% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.41% of iHeartMedia worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,044. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.