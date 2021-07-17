Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Drops By 22.1%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 96,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,084. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

