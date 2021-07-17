Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 769,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,445 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. 249,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,690. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

