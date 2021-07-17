494,876 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,047,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of IAC/InterActiveCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 448,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,218. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

