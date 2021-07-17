Holocene Advisors LP Buys 367,596 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $94,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $113.12. The stock had a trading volume of 576,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,372,829. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

