Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,015 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Atlassian worth $79,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.64. The company had a trading volume of 458,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,395. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 324.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.