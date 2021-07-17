Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

CDPYF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.133 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

