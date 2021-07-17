Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,290 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

L Brands stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

