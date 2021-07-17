Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.40

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 185,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.