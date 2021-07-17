Brokerages Set Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target at $19.40

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 185,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
