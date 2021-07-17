Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

