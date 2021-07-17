Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 2,819 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $468.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.89. The company has a market cap of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

