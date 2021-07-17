TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,458,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,280,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,486,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,493,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,085,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HERAU opened at $10.21 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.