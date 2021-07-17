Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,411. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

