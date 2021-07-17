Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Announce $3.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings per share of $3.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 661%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 448,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after buying an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

