Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.55. 42,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.27 million, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

