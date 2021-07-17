NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0102 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $20.43 million and $9.84 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00801946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

