SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Capitalization Tops $11,511.35

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 80.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $11,511.35 and approximately $65.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.97 or 0.01195499 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000126 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

