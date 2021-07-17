Northwood Liquid Management LP Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000. Camden Property Trust makes up about 2.4% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 818,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,845. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

