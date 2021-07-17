Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Northwood Liquid Management LP

Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 260.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for about 8.9% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 365,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.62. 1,903,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,659. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.48, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

