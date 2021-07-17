Newtyn Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Alussa Energy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALUS remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 256,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,219. The company has a market cap of $341.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

