Newtyn Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Newtyn Management LLC reduced its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 129,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

