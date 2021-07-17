100,000 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Acquired by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Danimer Scientific comprises 1.0% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.11% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,567. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.